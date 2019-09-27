Magnetar Financial Cut Its Holding in Finisar (FNSR) by $3.93 Million; Luminex (LMNX) Share Value Declined While Rgm Capital Has Lifted Position

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp (LMNX) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 505,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The hedge fund held 3.06 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.17M, up from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 152,621 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 178,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 5.14 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.45M, down from 5.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. It closed at $23.77 lastly. It is up 39.73% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 9.0C TO 15C, EST. 21.3C; 21/03/2018 – Finisar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Exits Position in Finisar; 08/03/2018 FINISAR 3Q REV. $332.4M, EST. $333.2M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Finisar; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $5.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 39,476 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 13,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 139,400 shares to 511,384 shares, valued at $96.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 166,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

