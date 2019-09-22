Magnetar Financial Cut Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Stake by $777,280; Ingalls & Snyder Has Decreased Stake in Cadiz (CDZI) as Share Price Rose

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Cadiz Inc (CDZI) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 116,040 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 201,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Cadiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 128,822 shares traded. Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) has declined 18.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 26/03/2018 – Water Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Cadiz; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 12.8 PCT STAKE IN CADIZ INC AS OF MARCH 26 -SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LNG TANKER CADIZ KNUTSEN DUE IN U.K.’S GRAIN APRIL 8: SHIP DATA; 14/05/2018 – Sunworks Appoints Stanley Speer, Financial Expert, to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz Inc. Board of Directors to Add Representatives From Water Asset Management; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 19/04/2018 – Standard Lithium Completes Successful Gravity Geophysical Survey at Cadiz Dry Lake, California Lithium Project; 09/03/2018 Rep. Johnson: Cadiz welcomes new postal building; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cadiz Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDZI); 27/03/2018 – CADIZ INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO AN AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT WITH B. RILEY FBR INC – SEC FILING

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 27,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 25,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741,000, down from 53,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 7.96 million shares traded or 14.10% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,341 are held by Regions Fincl. Johnson Financial Gru has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Aperio Group reported 268,495 shares stake. Citigroup invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, Selway Asset has 0.43% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Utah Retirement stated it has 80,560 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 760 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 261,905 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Com has 59,767 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership stated it has 205,673 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. First Personal Services holds 0% or 25 shares. Cornerstone owns 744 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Company Incorporated reported 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 8,313 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc stated it has 217 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80 million for 34.36 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $5.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 923,359 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $220.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 22,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 166,726 shares to 359,889 shares, valued at $25.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 13,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).