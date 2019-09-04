Magnetar Financial Cut Catalent (CTLT) Holding By $5.78 Million; Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Mettler Toledo International Inc (MTD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 194 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 184 decreased and sold holdings in Mettler Toledo International Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 22.75 million shares, down from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mettler Toledo International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 161 Increased: 133 New Position: 61.

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Catalent Inc (CTLT) stake by 85.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 144,405 shares as Catalent Inc (CTLT)’s stock rose 28.12%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 23,698 shares with $962,000 value, down from 168,103 last quarter. Catalent Inc now has $7.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 437,355 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $29.20M for 64.95 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.23% negative EPS growth.

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) stake by 18,183 shares to 23,854 valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) stake by 8,441 shares and now owns 12,017 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Diversified Trust Com has 0.02% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). 80 are owned by Mcf Advisors Ltd. Paradigm Asset Management Communication Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 10,360 shares. Piedmont Advsrs accumulated 6,546 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Lazard Asset Management Lc reported 741,200 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Td Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 466,245 shares. 22,205 are held by United Ser Automobile Association. Natixis reported 29,751 shares. Franklin Resources Inc owns 3.41 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 190,430 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 44,890 are owned by Brinker Capital. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Among 4 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalent has $62 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57.40’s average target is 10.47% above currents $51.96 stock price. Catalent had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Jefferies. UBS upgraded the shares of CTLT in report on Tuesday, April 16 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 28 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, August 28 report.

Capital Counsel Llc Ny holds 11.59% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for 219,468 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owns 27,466 shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opus Point Partners Management Llc has 3.17% invested in the company for 3,235 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones & Associates Llc has invested 2.74% in the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 124,141 shares.

The stock increased 0.98% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $659.38. About 122,883 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.23 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: U.S. It has a 30.63 P/E ratio. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52M for 28.87 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

