Magnetar Financial Continues to Hold Stake in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH); Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Toronto (TD) as Stock Price Rose

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 700,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 20.71M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 billion, down from 21.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 930,833 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 174.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 30,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 47,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, up from 17,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $172.93. About 650,131 shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.33B for 10.72 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9,280 shares to 127,450 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM) by 231,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

