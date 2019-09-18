MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX)’s Stock Insider Deal – Brigade Capital Management – Lp Sells 5,111 Shares; Knight-swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) Shorts Up By 1.29%

Knight-swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) had an increase of 1.29% in short interest. KNX’s SI was 31.54 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.29% from 31.14 million shares previously. With 1.85 million avg volume, 17 days are for Knight-swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)’s short sellers to cover KNX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 2.08M shares traded. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has risen 11.27% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical KNX News: 16/03/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION BUYS ABILENE MOTOR EXPRESS; 17/05/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT 1Q OPER REV. $1.27B, EST. $1.29B; 23/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Buys Trucker Abilene Motor Express; 21/04/2018 – DJ Knight-Swift Transportation Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNX); 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 08/03/2018 Officer/Dir Knight Gifts 794 Of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q EPS 39c; 16/03/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION – UNIT ACQUIRED ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING EQUITY INTERESTS OF ABILENE MOTOR EXPRESS

As stated in an electronic report submitted to the SEC on 17/09/2019, Brigade Capital Management – Lp, an insider of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp and a person familiar with the firm, sold 5,111 shares of the corporation for the amount of $57,265 U.S. Dollars at an average stock price per share of $11.2. Brigade Capital Management – Lp right now holds 3.65 million shares or 10.63% of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp’s market cap.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28 million for 10.03 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 152,234 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation designs, makes, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive, and Internet of Things applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $372.22 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Foundry Services Group, and Standard Products Group. It currently has negative earnings. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition , high definition (HD), light emitting diode (LED), 3D and OLED televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Hood River Management Ltd Liability owns 2.10 million shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Limited has invested 0.05% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital has invested 0.07% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). North Run Capital L P invested 5.87% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,880 shares. State Street holds 0% or 50,809 shares. Walleye Trading holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 31,618 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Lc stated it has 0.33% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). The New York-based D E Shaw & Co has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Prtn Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P reported 492,125 shares stake. Davenport Ltd owns 96,075 shares. Cooper Creek Prns Management Llc holds 429,163 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 487,841 shares.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $6.07 billion. The company's suite of services includes irregular route, dedicated, expedited, port drayage, and cross-border services in the United State/Mexico/Canada through dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers. It has a 14.59 P/E ratio. It also provides rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage, and logistics management services; and sells various used trucks and trailers, as well as offers a range of financing options.