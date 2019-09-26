Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Valuation Rose While Silverback Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Share Value Rose, Holder Silverback Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 29,833 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Stocks To Watch For June 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MagnaChip Targets Fast-Growing e-Bike Market with High-Performance MOSFET – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “MagnaChip (MX) Raises Q2 Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MagnaChip Surpasses the 500 Million Milestone in Cumulative Shipments of Display Driver ICs for OLED Screens – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28 million for 9.61 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (Prn) by 11.75M shares to 18.75M shares, valued at $22.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 2.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Team Inc (Prn).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $149,292 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Limited Liability Com invested in 171,451 shares. Blackrock accumulated 21,162 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Moreover, Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability has 0.33% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 49,632 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company reported 3,400 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 492,125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.03% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Moreover, Oaktree Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.63% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 48,236 shares. Menta Ltd Co invested in 0.07% or 16,115 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 452 shares. North Run Cap Ltd Partnership holds 836,836 shares. New York-based Pdts Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 43,815 shares. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.7% or 429,163 shares.

