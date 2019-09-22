Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stock Value Rose While Silverback Asset Management Cut Position; As Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Share Value Rose, Prospector Partners Decreased by $1.59 Million Its Holding

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 108,668 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 182,084 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.41 million, down from 191,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $190.48. About 549,371 shares traded or 71.26% up from the average. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $630.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Team Inc (Prn) by 6.85 million shares to 28.66M shares, valued at $29.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn) by 2.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Prn).

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.92 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 2.42 million shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Clearline LP holds 0.55% or 109,019 shares in its portfolio. Silverback Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.65% or 397,287 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 492,125 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 504,800 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 41,229 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc reported 83,231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cohen Capital Management Incorporated has 0.82% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Oaktree Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 3.25 million shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp reported 123,124 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Springowl Assocs Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 103,582 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 80,471 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.24 million for 17.64 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc invested in 0% or 15,025 shares. 9,516 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 19,768 shares. Cookson Peirce reported 0.7% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 5,250 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Com has 0.16% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 4,709 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Mackenzie Corp has 32,733 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Pzena Invest Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Mason Street Advsr Lc accumulated 0.09% or 23,538 shares. Utah Retirement owns 8,107 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd invested in 0.03% or 205,131 shares.