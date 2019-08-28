Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stock Price Rose While North Run Capital LP Has Cut Its Position by $2.34 Million; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake Held by Gates Capital Management Inc

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 334,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 195,756 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 76.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 3.66M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.83M, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 1.38 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 06/04/2018 – IBD: MGM Resorts International May Bet Big On Bid For Wynn Resorts; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts: Cancellation of Major Prize Fight in May Moderates Expectations for 2Q, Particularly at Luxury Properties; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS MORE ASSET SALES COMING; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Expands Bd of Directors; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New; 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Ke

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 777 shares. 531,400 were accumulated by Proxima Capital Management Limited. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 3.01M shares. 75,220 are owned by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 566 shares. Oaktree Mngmt LP has invested 0.46% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Moreover, Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Silverback Asset Management holds 0.63% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 500,000 shares. 15,323 are held by Tower Research Limited (Trc). Citigroup Incorporated reported 1 shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt reported 0.61% stake. Pdt Prtn Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 25,561 shares.

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 5 Ultra-Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/31 (ENPH) (LSCC) (AAPL) Higher; (TTOO) (TWOU) (ACRS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MagnaChip Semiconductor to Present at the 2019 Citi Technology Conference on September 4, 2019 in New York City – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGM Resorts declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGM: Chasing Revenue To Support Rising Debt Service, A Tough Business Model – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MGM Resorts Sees Its Path to Growth Running Through Asia – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of stock or 1,145 shares. Shares for $20.32 million were bought by SALEM PAUL J.