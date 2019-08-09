Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Shareholder Springowl Associates Lifted Its Position by $323,400 as Shares Rose; As Cerner (CERN) Shares Rose, Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Raised by $363,090 Its Holding

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 133,082 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 161,516 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82M, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.49. About 1.94 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & stated it has 487,920 shares. Cohen has 0.61% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 340,933 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Proxima Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 4.33% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 531,400 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 416,884 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Nomura Holding Incorporated stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 107,700 are owned by Davenport Limited Liability Corp. New York-based Brigade Lp has invested 1.69% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 566 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Malaga Cove Llc reported 50,232 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 3.01 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 11,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX).

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CRR,HAL,TRNX,MEOH,MX.TO – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MagnaChip Surpasses the 500 Million Milestone in Cumulative Shipments of Display Driver ICs for OLED Screens – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/31 (ENPH) (LSCC) (AAPL) Higher; (TTOO) (TWOU) (ACRS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14,340 shares to 224,146 shares, valued at $16.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) by 7,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,080 shares, and cut its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner, Lifecenters Revolutionize Senior Living; Launch Patient-Focused Wellness Communities – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cerner Leads New Era of Health Care Innovation – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Cerner’s (CERN) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner Delivers As Expected in the 2nd Quarter – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.