Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Shareholder Silverback Asset Management Has Cut Position by $1.03 Million as Stock Value Rose; Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holder Cs Mckee LP Cut Position by $1.41 Million as Share Price Rose

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 294,335 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.84 million, down from 312,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 1.48 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 106,363 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Grp Inc One Trading LP reported 123,124 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.51% or 139,018 shares. New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Silverback Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Hood River Cap Management Limited reported 2.10 million shares stake. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 47,657 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Llc holds 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 3,400 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability owns 17,327 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). North Run Capital Lp has 5.87% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Product Prns Limited Liability Com owns 49,411 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28 million for 10.36 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 3.76M shares to 31.82M shares, valued at $45.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Team Inc (Prn) by 6.85 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,745 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Mariner accumulated 34,251 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc stated it has 156,400 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,193 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Grp Plc has 0.08% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Highland Capital Mngmt LP owns 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 2,900 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.6% or 111,146 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 550,579 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 53,958 shares. Copeland Mgmt Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,359 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 26,861 shares. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 568 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.12 million for 9.18 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.