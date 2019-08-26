Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Shareholder Silverback Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $2.34 Million as Share Value Rose; Palisade Capital Management Trimmed Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position by $3.20 Million; Valuation Rose

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 200.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 333,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 218,033 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 65.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 7,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 11,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $512.6. About 612,975 shares traded or 12.37% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 9,540 shares to 210,259 shares, valued at $28.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 73,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 19.69 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 61 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Finemark Bank And Tru has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,609 shares. Scharf Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 2.54% or 153,176 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,364 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 14,948 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Congress Asset Ma reported 18,209 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.14% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 81 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Limited has invested 0.09% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The New York-based Pinnacle Associates has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Com Bankshares, Missouri-based fund reported 6,877 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt Communication holds 0.19% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 6,930 shares.