Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Shareholder Silverback Asset Management Cut Its Position by $1.03 Million as Valuation Rose; Nwi Management LP Position in Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 135,901 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 321,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.32 million, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 1.21M shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Spirit Air, Exits Praxair; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board; 22/03/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.46 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 3.76 million shares to 31.82M shares, valued at $45.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amyris Inc by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Team Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Lc has invested 0.33% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 45,501 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Hood River Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Brigade Mngmt LP has 3.66 million shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 298,452 shares. The New York-based Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Products Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 49,411 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 275 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 2.42M shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc accumulated 83,231 shares. New York-based Millennium Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,618 shares or 0% of the stock. Silverback Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 397,287 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $149,292 activity.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 45,000 shares to 277,500 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 480,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Tech Select Sector Spdr G7 Eq (XLK).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. $104,800 worth of stock was bought by Gardner H. McIntyre on Wednesday, July 31. The insider Wiggins Rocky bought 176 shares worth $7,501.