Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Upped Stake; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Clark Capital Management Group Decreased by $33.06 Million Its Holding

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 50,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.75 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 108,668 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 273,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 169,615 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.56 million, down from 442,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 1.35 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 80,570 shares to 787,748 shares, valued at $62.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 234,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “American Airlines (AAL), Peers on Watch as Oil Prices Surge – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “South Florida real estate projects in the pipeline for the week of Sept. 20 – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Grp Inc stated it has 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Columbus Circle reported 0.68% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma reported 582,141 shares. Braun Stacey Associate Inc has 0.92% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 118,413 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 250,215 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 163,055 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Ltd Ca reported 16,800 shares. Spirit Of America New York accumulated 600 shares. Hendershot owns 1,825 shares. Pitcairn invested in 4,678 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 61,703 shares.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.79 million for 6.39 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of America De reported 275 shares stake. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Com accumulated 49,632 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 80,471 shares. Springowl Associate Limited Liability Company invested 1.45% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Blackrock Inc holds 21,162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Lc reported 83,231 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc accumulated 50,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 199,884 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 504,800 shares. Kennedy Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 298,452 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Brigade Capital Management LP accumulated 3.66 million shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 35,441 shares or 0% of the stock. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 139,018 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 49,066 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 12,767 shares to 934,219 shares, valued at $36.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 36,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 592,315 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $57,265 activity.