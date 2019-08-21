Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Shareholder Cohen Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $500,563 as Share Price Rose; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Increases Holding in Cerner (CERN)

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.43M market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 96,152 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 829,584 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 8,700 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated accumulated 8,000 shares. Counselors Inc reported 82,517 shares. 68 were reported by Psagot Inv House Limited. Loomis Sayles And Company Limited Partnership accumulated 13.32M shares or 1.5% of the stock. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt reported 0.14% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Susquehanna International Gp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 139,041 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated holds 0.29% or 65,679 shares. Commerce Bancorporation reported 399,769 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). The California-based Pacific Inv Mgmt Company has invested 0.08% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner Delivers As Expected in the 2nd Quarter – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cerner Leads New Era of Health Care Innovation – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner (CERN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02M and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 23,251 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn owns 777 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Hood River Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 2.05M shares. Proxima Capital Limited Co has 531,400 shares for 4.33% of their portfolio. North Run Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 1.21 million shares or 5.71% of all its holdings. Indexiq Ltd Com accumulated 74,045 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 11,061 are owned by Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Northern Trust has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). New York-based Clearline Limited Partnership has invested 0.78% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). James Invest invested 0.03% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 52,263 shares. Regions invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 82,010 are owned by Invesco Ltd.