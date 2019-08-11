Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Price Rose While R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position by $1.03 Million

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 204,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 201,971 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 406,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 238,196 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 1.15 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Stocks To Watch For June 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SYBX, MAT among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Alteryx, Comstock Resources, and MagnaChip Semiconductor Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.2% or 139,018 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 33,875 shares in its portfolio. Products Prns Ltd Liability owns 57,323 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nomura Holdings reported 0% stake. Brigade Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 1.69% or 3.66M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 197,402 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Capital Management reported 0.61% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 75,220 shares. James Inv Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 52,210 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 492,125 shares or 0% of the stock. Indexiq Ltd Liability Corp reported 74,045 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.64 million shares stake. Malaga Cove Lc accumulated 50,232 shares. Panagora Asset owns 8,506 shares.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 10,406 shares to 71,486 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 73,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivo Corp.