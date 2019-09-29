Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Petrus Trust Company Lta Decreased Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $12.09 Million as Stock Value Declined

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 223,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 3,968 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216,000, down from 227,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 46.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 92,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 109,019 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, down from 201,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 108,384 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 111,993 shares to 343,780 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 2.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 84,043 shares. 597 are held by Earnest Prns Lc. Research & owns 2,445 shares. Moreover, Architects has 0.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,863 shares. Washington Trust stated it has 0.6% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cap Planning Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,409 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.35% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 474,658 shares. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership owns 11,183 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0.08% or 22,908 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Corp Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 42,027 shares. Punch Associate Inv Mgmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 58,972 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 4,441 shares. 5,367 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks. 31,122 were reported by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Lc reported 41,229 shares. Clearline Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.55% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Goldman Sachs Group invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 492,125 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Co The has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0% or 80,471 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). D E Shaw accumulated 563,426 shares. Cohen holds 340,933 shares. 257,653 were reported by S Squared Tech Limited Liability. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 21,162 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.15M shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 2,715 shares. Sei Investments invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX).

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $204.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 80,750 shares to 156,081 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 84,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Conduent Inc.