Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Share Value Rose While Silverback Asset Management Upped Position by $2.34 Million; Mc Donalds (MCD) Shareholder Cognios Capital Raised Holding

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 200.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 333,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 238,196 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (MCD) by 60.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 7,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 19,395 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 12,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Mc Donalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.67 million shares traded or 25.64% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Llp owns 11,061 shares. 15,323 are held by Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc). Malaga Cove Ltd Com owns 50,232 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 82,010 shares. 105,787 are owned by Nomura. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 4,471 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt holds 0.61% or 340,933 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Management Inc accumulated 50,000 shares. Products Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 57,323 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 197,402 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.01% or 3.01M shares. Brigade Mgmt Lp owns 1.69% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 3.66 million shares. Connor Clark Lunn Management Ltd owns 0.02% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 416,884 shares. North Run Cap LP accumulated 1.21M shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.83% or 14,443 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0.42% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Essex Services holds 12,329 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. 9,604 are owned by Consulate. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc stated it has 32,556 shares. Putnam Limited Co has 0.01% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 0.37% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 12.58M shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Company stated it has 40,312 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 3,230 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 71,501 shares. Finemark Bancshares And invested in 34,677 shares or 0.38% of the stock. King Wealth stated it has 43,601 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.22M shares. Miller Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 2,826 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,365 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $233,662 activity.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 9,661 shares to 9,321 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,778 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).