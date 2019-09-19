Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Share Value Rose While Silverback Asset Management Lowered Stake; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lowered Its Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) as Share Value Rose

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 16,085 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 879,701 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.32 million, down from 893,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $75.81. About 872,106 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Forbes Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 48,247 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 609,918 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 16,001 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 1.19 million were reported by Waddell & Reed. Comm Financial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 22,633 shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 99,140 shares. Qs Lc stated it has 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Citigroup Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 322,344 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pitcairn reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pnc invested in 1.82M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp owns 10.38M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cumberland Prtnrs invested in 0.06% or 8,115 shares. Pcj Investment Counsel holds 0.43% or 50,000 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.58 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 2.09 million shares to 14.59M shares, valued at $17.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (Prn) by 11.75M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28 million for 10.17 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $57,265 activity.