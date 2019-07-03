MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Reaches $10.30 After 8.00% Down Move; ATICO MINING COM CANADA (ATCMF) Shorts Up By 71.11%

ATICO MINING CORP COM CANADA (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) had an increase of 71.11% in short interest. ATCMF’s SI was 15,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 71.11% from 9,000 shares previously. With 28,400 avg volume, 1 days are for ATICO MINING CORP COM CANADA (OTCMKTS:ATCMF)’s short sellers to cover ATCMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.21 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 336,949 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip SemiconductorThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $358.16M company. It was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $9.48 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MX worth $28.65 million less.

Atico Mining Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company has market cap of $22.77 million. It owns interests in the El Roble mine covering an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. It has a 4.47 P/E ratio.

More recent Atico Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I’m Glad I Wasn’t Wrong About Atico Mining! – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2016. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Atico Mining – One Of The Cheapest Copper Plays – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atico Mining Meets My Expectations And Is Free Cash Flow Positive Despite The Low Copper Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2015 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 139.13% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.58 actual earnings per share reported by MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. S Squared Techs Limited Company holds 1.47% or 257,653 shares. The New York-based Springowl Associates Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.33% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 23,251 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Barclays Public Ltd holds 4,471 shares. Hood River Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 2.05 million shares or 0.76% of the stock. 3.01M were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Citigroup owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal General Group Public Ltd invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Co invested in 74,045 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brigade Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 3.66 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com stated it has 33,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 199,884 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $204,600 activity. BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – LP had bought 30,000 shares worth $204,600.