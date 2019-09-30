Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Position Raised by Group One Trading Lp; Eaton Vance Management Has Raised Position in Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 78,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 494,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.68M, up from 415,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 3.10M shares traded or 26.45% up from the average. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 26/03/2018 – Interactive, Fidelity TD Ameritrade Top Best Online Brokers — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $3.05, EST. $3.13; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade clients are unable to access their accounts following a system-wide outage; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Rev $1.42B; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 09/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Host Earnings Conference Call; 21/03/2018 – Old Mutual Voyager Global Dynamic Adds TD Ameritrade; 14/05/2018 – Millennials Shower Pets with Financial Attention; 14/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches Robust Suite of Charting Tools for Retail Investors

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 96.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 60,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 123,124 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 62,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 102,732 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $149,292 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 10,794 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). S Squared Tech Limited Liability Corp owns 257,653 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 49,066 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, North Run Capital LP has 5.87% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 836,836 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc holds 0% or 28,250 shares. Hood River Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2.10 million shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 1 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com stated it has 31,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco reported 79,295 shares stake. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 83,231 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc holds 0% or 17,327 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Cohen Capital Mngmt reported 340,933 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (Call) by 44,600 shares to 109,300 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (Put) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,800 shares, and cut its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL).

