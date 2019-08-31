Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Position Lifted by Silverback Asset Management Llc; Tradewinds Capital Management Trimmed Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $609,804

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 200.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 333,700 shares as the company's stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 223,852 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suncoast Equity Mgmt accumulated 4% or 153,077 shares. Jones Lllp has invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horan Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 42,371 shares or 3.16% of the stock. Barometer Cap accumulated 110,950 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Everence Mngmt Inc has 3.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,029 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank owns 4.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 224,385 shares. The Massachusetts-based Opus has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1,813 shares. Longer owns 18,185 shares. Utah Retirement holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.43 million shares. Intact Investment Mngmt owns 21,600 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 70,040 are owned by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Atlas Browninc has 1.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,521 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc owns 0.2% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 139,018 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp holds 0.01% or 11,061 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 23,445 shares. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 12,180 shares. Alabama-based Regions has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 4,471 shares. Invesco Limited owns 82,010 shares. S Squared Technology Llc, a New York-based fund reported 257,653 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 197,402 shares. 1.03M were reported by Federated Pa. Lpl Financial Llc has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 33,875 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 199,884 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability accumulated 50,232 shares or 0.23% of the stock.