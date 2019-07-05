Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Position Has Lifted by Cohen Capital Management Inc; Advisors Asset Management Decreased Its Flir Systems (FLIR) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 143,826 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Systems (FLIR) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 7,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,891 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 33,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 182,590 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Cos Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 64,793 shares to 906,298 shares, valued at $19.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Life Storage Inc by 4,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $74.02M for 24.70 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank & holds 0% or 38 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Private Tru Na holds 0.11% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 10,755 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 4,453 shares stake. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,883 shares. Mondrian Inv Partners Limited owns 89,076 shares. American Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 48,024 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 45,054 shares stake. Connable Office owns 6,618 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 9.84M shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Tudor Et Al has invested 0.08% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). The Texas-based King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.44% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Cibc Ww Corporation stated it has 80,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 19,466 shares. Cardinal Capital invested in 0.23% or 17,117 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 500,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Springowl Assocs invested 1.33% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Products Ptnrs Lc owns 57,323 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 33,875 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The owns 199,884 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 566 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Limited has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Brigade Cap Ltd Partnership has 3.66M shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Hood River Cap Mgmt reported 2.05M shares. Clearline Lp has 201,971 shares. Cohen Cap Management Inc owns 0.61% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 340,933 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. 30,015 are owned by Menta Ltd Llc. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). The New York-based D E Shaw And Co has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX).

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

