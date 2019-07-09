Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Market Valuation Rose While North Run Capital LP Lowered by $2.34 Million Its Holding; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Decreased Its Transocean Sedco Forex (RIG) Position by $317,080

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Sedco Forex (RIG) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 39,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,900 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $844,000, down from 136,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Sedco Forex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.17. About 5.90 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 334,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 122,336 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.2% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 23,251 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Hood River Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2.05 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 777 shares. Davenport And Comm Ltd has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Moreover, Cohen Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.61% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 340,933 shares. 62,697 were accumulated by Group Inc One Trading Lp. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 199,884 shares. Millennium Lc accumulated 241,265 shares. 133,082 were reported by Springowl Limited Liability. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,624 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 1.03M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. North Run LP holds 1.21M shares or 5.71% of its portfolio.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 139.13% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.58 actual EPS reported by MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 4.22 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 169,129 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co owns 64,512 shares. 89,205 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 553,627 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Waddell And Reed Financial has 1.55 million shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 671,756 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penn Cap Management has invested 0.16% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 55,700 shares. Focused Wealth Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Cyrus Partners Lp accumulated 347,714 shares. Platinum Invest Management accumulated 18.20M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 488,100 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 103,394 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 423,679 shares.

