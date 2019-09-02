Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holding Maintained by Cohen Capital Management Inc; Freeport (FCX) Valuation Declined While Prince Street Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 73.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 727,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 12.32 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 06/03/2018 – FCX DIRECTOR LANGHAM LEAVES PER CONTRACT AFTER ICAHN CUTS STAKE; 11/03/2018 – US Coast Guard: Imagery Available: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 4 people 15 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas; 24/04/2018 – Freeport quarterly profit rises on higher copper prices; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA ISSUES DECREE REQUIRING SPECIAL MINING PERMIT HOLDERS PRODUCING FOR AT LEAST 5 YRS TO DIVEST 51 PCT TO INDONESIAN ENTITIES BY 2019; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Development Capital to Approximate $6.4B Between 2008 and 2023; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Copper won’t have a shale-style revolution, say Freeport executive; 11/04/2018 – YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA YAR.OL – YARA FREEPORT LLC IS OWNED 68 PERCENT BY YARA AND 32 PERCENT BY BASF; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 225,914 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shipping, supplies stopped at top Peru copper mines due to protests – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Completes Sale of $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes and Announces Results of Offers to Purchase Certain Outstanding Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na owns 22,984 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 2.00M shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.04% or 525,525 shares. Victory Incorporated reported 2.24 million shares. Guardian Mgmt reported 1.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company holds 5,338 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mount Vernon Assoc Md holds 24,481 shares. 50,500 were reported by Shikiar Asset Mgmt. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 216,696 shares. 1,041 are held by San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca). Fmr Llc owns 920,941 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pointstate Cap Lp reported 116,700 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited accumulated 698,413 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 14,319 shares.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $99.67 million for 32.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L also bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares.

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Pays the First Portion of the Dividend Approved at the April 23, 2019 Shareholders’ Meeting – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Dividend Payment – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MagnaChip Offers 0.35 micron 700V Ultra-High Voltage Process Technologies for Various System Requirements – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02M and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.