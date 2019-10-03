Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holder Silverback Asset Management Trimmed Position; Comfort Sys Usa (FIX) Shareholder King Luther Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $698,650 as Share Price Declined

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 150,844 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (FIX) by 80.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 13,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.14% . The institutional investor held 31,363 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 million, up from 17,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Comfort Sys Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 357,107 shares traded. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has declined 23.29% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q Rev $464.9M; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q REV. $464.9M, EST. $441.8M; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Raises Dividend to 8c; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS BOOSTS QTR DIV. TO 8C/SHR FROM 7.5C, EST 8C; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.08 BLN AS COMPARED TO $948.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 06/04/2018 Comfort Systems Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Quarterly Dividend

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 6,457 shares to 117,288 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 55,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,226 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold FIX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.78 million shares or 0.18% less from 32.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 20,700 shares stake. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 12,554 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Company owns 403,908 shares. 2,182 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Stifel has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 392,293 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp invested in 195,919 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fort LP accumulated 4,168 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 172,741 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 27,976 shares stake. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 309,377 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 0.06% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) or 19,205 shares. Fmr Limited Com stated it has 1.01 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.04% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $962,672 activity. 2,500 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares with value of $103,463 were bought by GEORGE WILLIAM III. MYERS FRANKLIN had bought 4,500 shares worth $241,255 on Monday, April 29. $21,640 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was bought by Howell Laura Finley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company holds 16,115 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 1.05 million shares. Sei Invests Com reported 58,911 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 2,715 shares stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 504,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 48,236 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 2,880 shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 563,426 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Silverback Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 397,287 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 35,441 shares. New York-based Brigade Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.88% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX).

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (Prn) by 11.75M shares to 18.75 million shares, valued at $22.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 2.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.28 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.