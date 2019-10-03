Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holder Silverback Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.03 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Page Arthur B Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 78,786 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 2,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 32,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 35,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $131.29. About 2.96 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.36 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sell-Side Positive On Johnson & Johnson’s Unexpected Ohio Opioid Settlement – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What the Johnson & Johnson Opioid Ruling Means for the Cannabis Industry – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 17,730 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt Inc owns 13,700 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Aspen Inv Mgmt holds 13,343 shares. Swiss National Bank stated it has 1.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hwg Lp has 0.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Haverford Fincl Serv stated it has 63,214 shares. Opus Investment Management Inc holds 37,300 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.46% or 25,502 shares in its portfolio. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc holds 2.09% or 85,592 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.82 million shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Crossvault Mngmt Lc invested in 50,665 shares. Hm Payson & stated it has 592,489 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 27 shares. Boston Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 70,517 shares in its portfolio. 58,480 are held by Fidelity National Incorporated.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn) by 2.80M shares to 7.93 million shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 2.09 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (Prn).

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘The Golden Age Of Financial Data Connectivity’: What MX Technologies Does For Financial Institutions – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MagnaChip Surpasses the 500 Million Milestone in Cumulative Shipments of Display Driver ICs for OLED Screens – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Presents at Dougherty & Company 2018 Institutional Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microcaps dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $149,292 activity.