Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holder Silverback Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Apriem Advisors Cut by $458,106 Its Position

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors sold 242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04 million, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Over FAANG Decoupling Throne After Trump Zeroes In; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 19/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon finally delivers an actual number of Prime subscribers. (It’s 100 million.)

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 108,668 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corp holds 12,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oaktree Mgmt LP reported 3.25M shares. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Lpl Fincl Lc owns 28,250 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Lc accumulated 139,018 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company stated it has 41,229 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 49,066 shares in its portfolio. Springowl Assoc Lc reported 1.45% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Company reported 171,451 shares stake. Kennedy Management Inc holds 298,452 shares. State Street Corp owns 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 50,809 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd has 41,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 3,400 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.15M shares.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.92 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Prn) by 1.55 million shares to 27.25M shares, valued at $28.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 2.09 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $57,265 activity.

