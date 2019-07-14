Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holder Silverback Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $2.34 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Quantres Asset Management LTD Increased by $444,600 Its Position

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 200.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 333,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 116,855 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $908,000, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Svcs Incorporated owns 1.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 64,137 shares. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schulhoff reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Matrix Asset reported 4.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hoplite Capital LP holds 169,377 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cs Mckee Lp stated it has 4.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt accumulated 127,551 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 191,985 are held by Carroll Financial Assoc. At Fincl Bank holds 0.31% or 21,769 shares in its portfolio. Cooperman Leon G reported 245,705 shares. Eagle Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 41,598 shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Ca reported 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citigroup stated it has 5.27 million shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 21,200 shares to 12,300 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 30,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

