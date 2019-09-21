Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holder Silverback Asset Management Has Cut Stake as Market Value Rose; Coho Partners LTD Increases Stake in The Kroger Co. (KR)

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (KR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 6.45 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.07M, up from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in The Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 7.89M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – ANNOUNCEMENT OF A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT BETWEEN OCADO AND KROGER; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 18/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Kroger is buying meal kit company Home Chef

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 108,668 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp owns 24,638 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc stated it has 14,059 shares. D E Shaw And Inc owns 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 92,904 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd has 1.62M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Limited reported 21,703 shares stake. New York-based Jane Street Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hartford Inv Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 125,665 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund has 0.07% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 91 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na holds 0% or 370 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt holds 0.08% or 23,440 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Manchester Mngmt Limited Com, Vermont-based fund reported 4,506 shares. 232,293 were reported by Cambridge Inv Research Advisors.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 576,655 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $176.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 36,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (Prn) by 11.75 million shares to 18.75M shares, valued at $22.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Team Inc (Prn) by 6.85M shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.92 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $57,265 activity.