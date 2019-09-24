Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holder Silverback Asset Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Rose; As Salesforce.Com I (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Swedbank Raised Position by $74.81 Million

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 177,355 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23

Swedbank increased its stake in Salesforce.Com I (CRM) by 40.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 495,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $259.71M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $152.17. About 3.66 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 106,123 shares to 783,137 shares, valued at $123.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Softwar (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 996,500 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company has 1.42M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Incorporated Adv has 27,771 shares. Bellecapital Interest Ltd stated it has 16,258 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc holds 2,833 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Comm holds 44,232 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.13% or 98,475 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 1,189 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Services Automobile Association reported 730,162 shares. Washington holds 0.03% or 3,135 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield reported 0.02% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.28 million shares. 5,387 were reported by Spc Financial Inc. Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Proffitt And Goodson holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28 million for 9.75 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $630.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 2.09M shares to 14.59 million shares, valued at $17.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn) by 2.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Prn).