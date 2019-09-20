Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holder Silverback Asset Management Cut Holding by $1.03 Million as Market Value Rose; As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Calamos Advisors Cut by $8.91 Million Its Holding

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 159,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.34 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.94. About 1.35 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 05/04/2018 – DALCOR ANNOUNCES EXPANSION AND ACCELERATED ENROLLMENT OF THE DAL-GENE CLINICAL TRIAL; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 25/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 12/04/2018 – DELTA 1Q ADJ. EPS 74C, EST. 73C

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 39,290 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,844 shares to 37,015 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 2,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (Put).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.45B for 6.52 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Airliners Giving Mixed Guidance: United, Delta Reaffirm, JetBlue Warns – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Airline Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Spike 15% – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles as Attack on Saudi Hits Oil Supply – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zweig invested in 1.3% or 240,427 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 1.87M shares or 0.3% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Odey Asset Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 2.13% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Schroder Investment Group Incorporated reported 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Somerset Tru Com holds 1% or 34,101 shares in its portfolio. First Business Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 315,493 are owned by Pnc Financial Group Inc. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Regentatlantic Capital Lc stated it has 0.28% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 418 shares. Fulton Bank Na holds 8,285 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 6.00 million shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Staley Advisers invested in 0.28% or 65,135 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.04% or 19,503 shares.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 10.08 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 83,231 are held by Renaissance Lc. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 2,715 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 199,884 shares. California-based Malaga Cove Ltd Company has invested 0.33% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Silverback Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.65% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 397,287 shares. Invesco accumulated 79,295 shares or 0% of the stock. 50,809 are owned by State Street Corp. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 275 shares. Northern Trust holds 12,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 2,880 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 80,471 shares or 0% of the stock. Proxima Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 5.06% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 257,653 are owned by S Squared Technology Ltd Llc. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 17,327 shares. Sei Investments Co reported 58,911 shares.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $630.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 3.76M shares to 31.82M shares, valued at $45.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amyris Inc by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn).