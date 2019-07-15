Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holder Proxima Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Seidman Lawrence B Has Decreased Its Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Stake by $3.19 Million

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 68,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 531,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 73,618 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500.

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 657.04% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has risen 0.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,015 are owned by Menta Capital Limited Liability. Sei Investments holds 0% or 58,911 shares in its portfolio. North Run Limited Partnership accumulated 5.71% or 1.21 million shares. Proxima Capital Mgmt Lc reported 531,400 shares or 4.33% of all its holdings. 340,933 are owned by Cohen Capital Management. Silverback Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.63% or 500,000 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 197,402 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 23,251 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 12,180 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport & Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) owns 0.01% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 15,323 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 50,000 shares. Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 74,045 shares. 133,082 were reported by Springowl Associate Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 139.13% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.58 actual EPS reported by MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SYBX, MAT among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX), A Stock That Climbed 89% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MagnaChip’s OLED Bonanza Is Set To Continue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin, a Missouri-based fund reported 28,571 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0% or 18,216 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt owns 148,576 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 1,477 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Co accumulated 0.07% or 100,816 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 681,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 17,106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 512,352 were reported by Tudor Corporation Et Al. Jacobs Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 204,957 shares or 0.52% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 36,938 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 0% or 24,087 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp accumulated 19,607 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 12,240 shares.

More notable recent SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Supercomputer Company Cray Acquired By Hewlett Packard Enterprise – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Record-Breaking Debut of “Stranger Things 3″ Has Analyst Bullish – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) were released by: Techcrunch.com and their article: “Zoom outperforms in first-ever earnings report – TechCrunch” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “9 Bold And Crazy Investment Predictions For 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.