Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holder Cohen Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $500,563 as Share Price Rose; Veritas Asset Management Llp Holding in Franco Nevada (FNV) Trimmed by $1.14 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.66. About 606,807 shares traded or 5.37% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 225,914 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Northern Corp holds 12,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 3.01 million shares. James Inv Rech Inc accumulated 52,210 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.02% or 416,884 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 23,251 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 8,506 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 11,800 shares. Pdts Prns Lc has 57,323 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 10,873 shares. Silverback Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.63% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 241,265 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 33,875 shares.