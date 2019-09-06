Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holder Cohen Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $500,563; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Lifted Holding in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 23,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 149,955 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.65 million, up from 126,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.86. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company's stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.99M market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 27,830 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 200 shares to 3,848 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,484 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.