Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holder Clearline Capital LP Lowered Holding; Crestwood Advisors Has Cut Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Position by $469,542; Share Value Declined

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 204,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 201,971 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 406,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 28,530 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 218,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57 million, down from 222,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $129.95. About 2.05M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 365,025 shares to 496,665 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.24 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs by 20,688 shares to 346,516 shares, valued at $15.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.