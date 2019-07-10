MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

As Semiconductor – Specialized companies, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) and Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 8 0.46 N/A -1.32 0.00 Sunworks Inc. 1 0.23 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and Sunworks Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% -171.1% 7.2% Sunworks Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -17.2%

Risk and Volatility

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.55. Competitively, Sunworks Inc.’s beta is 2.9 which is 190.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sunworks Inc. are 1.2 and 1 respectively. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunworks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 7.1% of Sunworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.31% of Sunworks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation -5.11% 16.05% 33.57% 18.52% -12.31% 52.5% Sunworks Inc. -46.73% 30.78% 83.62% 84.52% -30.4% 229.39%

For the past year MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Sunworks Inc.

Summary

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation beats Sunworks Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive, and Internet of Things applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group, and Standard Products Group. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition (UHD), high definition (HD), light emitting diode (LED), 3D and OLED televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The company also offers e-Compass sensors, digital hall sensors, and temperature and humidity sensors; and power management products, such as metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated gate bipolar mode transistors, power modules, AC-DC and DC-DC converters, LED drivers, solid state drives PMIC, and switching and linear regulators for liquid crystal display, LED, 3D and UHD televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, other consumer electronics, and consumer appliances, as well as in industrial applications comprising power suppliers, LED lighting, and motor control. In addition, it offers foundry services to fabless analog and mixed-signal semiconductor companies and IDMs for the manufacture of display and LED drivers, audio encoding and decoding devices, microcontrollers, touch screen controllers, RF switches, park distance control sensors for automotive, electronic tag memories, and power management semiconductors. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors to consumer, computing, and industrial electronics OEMs; original design manufacturers; electronics manufacturing services companies; and subsystem designers. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg.

Sunworks, Inc. provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, the company offers various installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.