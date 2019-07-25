MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) have been rivals in the Semiconductor – Specialized for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 8 0.50 N/A -1.32 0.00 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited 11 0.56 N/A 0.02 526.84

In table 1 we can see MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% -171.1% 7.2% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited 0.00% 0.1% 0%

Risk & Volatility

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation has a 0.55 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s beta is 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a consensus target price of $13, with potential upside of 26.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.9% of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation shares and 64.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 20% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation -5.11% 16.05% 33.57% 18.52% -12.31% 52.5% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited -12.58% -17.34% -6.19% -5.21% -33.22% -1.77%

For the past year MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation has 52.5% stronger performance while Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has -1.77% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited beats MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive, and Internet of Things applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group, and Standard Products Group. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition (UHD), high definition (HD), light emitting diode (LED), 3D and OLED televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The company also offers e-Compass sensors, digital hall sensors, and temperature and humidity sensors; and power management products, such as metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated gate bipolar mode transistors, power modules, AC-DC and DC-DC converters, LED drivers, solid state drives PMIC, and switching and linear regulators for liquid crystal display, LED, 3D and UHD televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, other consumer electronics, and consumer appliances, as well as in industrial applications comprising power suppliers, LED lighting, and motor control. In addition, it offers foundry services to fabless analog and mixed-signal semiconductor companies and IDMs for the manufacture of display and LED drivers, audio encoding and decoding devices, microcontrollers, touch screen controllers, RF switches, park distance control sensors for automotive, electronic tag memories, and power management semiconductors. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors to consumer, computing, and industrial electronics OEMs; original design manufacturers; electronics manufacturing services companies; and subsystem designers. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies a portfolio of power semiconductors for consumer, computing, communications, and industrial markets primarily in the United States, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Germany. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits. The company also provides power IC products comprising devices that are used for power management and power delivery; and analog power devices that are used for circuit protection and signal switching. Its power discrete products are used in applications, such as smart phone charges, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, basic stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, e-bikes, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, wind turbines, solar inverters, and industrial welding; and power ICs have applications in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, ultrabooks, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment, as well as desktop PCs, tablets, smartphones, and portable electronic devices. The company markets its products directly, as well as through distributors and original design manufacturers to original equipment manufacturers. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.