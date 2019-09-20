Magnachip Semiconducter (MX) Market Value Rose While Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $450,320; Unum Group (UNM) Stock Value Declined While First Allied Advisory Services Has Trimmed Holding by $540,672

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconducter (MX) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 45,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 371,852 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, down from 416,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconducter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 55,359 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 16,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 153,530 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, down from 169,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 898,835 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 24/05/2018 – Unum well-positioned to protect more people, expand market leadership, CEO McKenney tells shareholders; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP’S BOARD AUTHORIZES UP TO $750M SHARE BUYBACK; 29/03/2018 – #2 Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $69M and some transparency issues $UMRX -8%; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 26/03/2018 – Colonial Life launches dental and vision coverage; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 01/05/2018 – UNUM 1Q OPER EPS $1.24, EST. $1.25; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unum Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity (FNCL) by 32,694 shares to 175,249 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii by 12,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,413 shares, and has risen its stake in American Fin Tr Inc.

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. UNM’s profit will be $286.90M for 5.39 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold UNM shares while 126 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 192.57 million shares or 2.71% more from 187.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 9,867 shares. 2,931 are held by Gp One Trading Limited Partnership. Quantum Management invested in 27,683 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Raymond James Advsr Inc owns 11,248 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life has 0.02% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 81,757 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 12,439 shares stake. Burney Communication reported 7,027 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 2.61 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 9,064 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). 397,004 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Gamco Incorporated Et Al owns 22,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28 million for 9.95 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $57,265 activity.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) by 53,425 shares to 73,850 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 36,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half (NYSE:RHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silverback Asset Management Limited Liability owns 397,287 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 184,974 shares in its portfolio. Brigade Capital Mngmt LP holds 1.88% or 3.66 million shares. Davenport Co Limited Co holds 96,075 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Pa has invested 0.03% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). S Squared holds 257,653 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt owns 35,441 shares. Prtn Limited Company owns 49,411 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 43,815 shares. North Run Ltd Partnership reported 836,836 shares stake. Oaktree Management LP invested in 0.63% or 3.25 million shares. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 48,236 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Walleye Trading Ltd Com stated it has 31,618 shares.