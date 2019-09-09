Magna Intl (MGA) Stock Price Declined While Swiss National Bank Has Cut by $667,200 Its Holding; Capital International Has Decreased Stake in Marsh And Mclennan Companies (MMC) by $316,200

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Marsh And Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 39,730 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 43,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Marsh And Mclennan Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $99.82. About 853,656 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $451.43M for 8.86 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 10,000 shares to 474,800 shares, valued at $30.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 47,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,563 shares to 62,555 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 34,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $345.35M for 36.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.