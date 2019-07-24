Magna Intl (MGA) Stock Price Declined While Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Stake by $422,400; Holder Cookson Peirce & Co Raised Veeva Sys (VEEV) Position

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 174.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 14,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,428 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 8,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $166.06. About 2.54 million shares traded or 81.06% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 540,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.33M, up from 531,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 919,446 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veeva Continues To Soar – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Cerner: Veeva Systems Is a Better Buy – The Motley Fool” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veeva: A Company To Like, A Stock To Dislike – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Veeva Stock Keeps Surging Higher – Investorplace.com” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva Jumps 15% After Strong Q1 Earnings: Here’s What The Street Thinks – Benzinga” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.60 million activity. The insider Faddis Jonathan sold 1,667 shares worth $189,955.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 135,048 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Blackrock accumulated 7.54M shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,098 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 105,961 are owned by Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership. Citadel Advsr Limited Com holds 228,654 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.12% stake. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 3% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,400 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,658 shares to 70,325 shares, valued at $21.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,990 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).