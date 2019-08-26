Magna Intl (MGA) Stock Declined While Portland Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake; Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) Shareholder Fdx Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 339,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, down from 426,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 708,704 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 15,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 30,626 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 46,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V N Y Shs New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 1.10 million shares traded or 0.28% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY REVENUE 90.77 BLN NAIRA VS 69.78 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES, EST. 13.30B; 25/05/2018 – Bill George: As consumer giants struggle, Unilever rises above the pack; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q OPER PROFIT 3.5B NAIRA; 04/04/2018 – The Drum: Unilever agency team lead Soche Picard joins retail shop Arc to North American CEO; 15/03/2018 – Unilever, Britain’s third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q TOTAL COSTS 71.8B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Create Single Legal Entity Incorporated in Netherlands; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANJIV MEHTA AS MD & CEO

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (NYSE:BAX) by 4,803 shares to 12,110 shares, valued at $985,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bt Group Plc Adr (NYSE:BT) by 46,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 287,081 shares to 368,042 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.