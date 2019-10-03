Magna Intl (MGA) Shares Declined While Letko Brosseau & Associates Upped Holding by $8.97 Million; Bellecapital International LTD Raised Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $2.53 Million

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 183,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 5.88M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.08 million, up from 5.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 656,908 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 79,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 162,424 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 83,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 2.58 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $9.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 84,020 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $86.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 429,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.25M shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).