Magna Intl (MGA) Shareholder Water Island Capital Has Lifted Holding by $355,584 as Shares Declined; Opus Capital Group Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sus (HASI) Decreased by $995,750 as Shares Rose

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sus (HASI) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 39,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 32,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 72,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 228,148 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 77.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 7,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 17,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 996,585 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Management Communication accumulated 0.03% or 12,849 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% or 98,434 shares. 1,408 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Lc. Atria Invests Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). 37,951 were accumulated by American Gru. Clean Yield Grp accumulated 195,932 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Pennsylvania Tru Company holds 0.05% or 54,368 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Lc holds 0% or 23,034 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). State Street Corporation holds 1.15M shares. Ameritas Prtn invested in 0.01% or 4,908 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt has 0.45% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 40,487 shares. Hightower Advsrs has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,045 activity.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) by 5,801 shares to 20,828 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG) by 29,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).