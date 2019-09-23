Magna Intl (MGA) Shareholder Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Cut Position by $956,529 as Market Valuation Declined; Columbia Bkg Sys (COLB) Holder Invesco LTD Cut Position by $313,380 as Valuation Rose

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (COLB) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.25M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 83,764 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 58.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc sold 19,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 14,117 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $702,000, down from 33,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 277,684 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $408.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,821 shares to 150,499 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 9,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.58M for 8.95 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COLB’s profit will be $44.49 million for 15.31 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Banking System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.08% negative EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 318,789 shares to 727,307 shares, valued at $202.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 32.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.