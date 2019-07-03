Magna Intl (MGA) Shareholder Nexus Investment Management Raised Its Holding by $1.50 Million; As 2U (TWOU) Stock Declined, Shareholder Hhr Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $9.52 Million

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 135,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 879,109 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.29M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 313,860 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 56.18% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 09/05/2018 – John Ellis joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM 2U’S BOARD IN ORDER TO TAKE ON HIS NEW ROLE AS 2U COO; 21/05/2018 – Mark Chernis Joins 2U, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – The University of Dayton School of Law and 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer An Innovative New Hybrid J.D. Program; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.13 – $0.10; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN – $410.6 MLN; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Harsha Mokkarala Will Become Chief Rev Officer; 04/05/2018 – 2U Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 31,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 346,033 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.85 million, up from 314,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 349,925 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valuation Analysis On Magna International, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on January 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Stock Watch List – June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Posts 2018 Annual Report NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Celebrates Manufacturing Milestone NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2U Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for TWOU – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does 2U, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TWOU) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “2U Is Bridging the Gap Between Education and Technology – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “2U Finds Some Street Support Despite 25% Sell-Off – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On 2U Inc (TWOU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.