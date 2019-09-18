Magna Intl (MGA) Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Cut Stake; As Baidu (BIDU) Market Value Declined, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lifted Stake

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Baidu (BIDU) by 66.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 4,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 12,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, up from 7,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Baidu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $108.11. About 1.94 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc analyzed 62,930 shares as the company's stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 67,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37 million, down from 130,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 460,243 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500.

