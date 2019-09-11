Magna Intl (MGA) Shareholder Fiera Capital Has Cut Its Position; Chesley Taft & Associates Boosted Stake in Valero Energy (VLO)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 9,470 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, up from 5,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $82.26. About 2.45M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 141,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.68M, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 805,938 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $452.37 million for 8.98 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 93,877 shares to 819,007 shares, valued at $86.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assocs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Century Inc has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 165,065 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 500 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp owns 16,994 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,951 shares. Gamco Et Al accumulated 9,500 shares. 9,420 are owned by Anderson Hoagland And Co. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Fil has 0.08% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.14% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Fincl Counselors Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 927,643 shares. Willis Counsel invested 0.18% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.37% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,202 shares to 15,302 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,278 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

