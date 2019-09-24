Magna Intl (MGA) Share Value Declined While Rr Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $318,500; Teradyne (TER) Valuation Rose While West Coast Financial Has Raised Holding

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 62.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 60,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 156,631 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.50M, up from 96,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $58.44. About 887,028 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.89M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 395,672 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.59M for 8.79 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $437.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,249 shares to 71,198 shares, valued at $14.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 2,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,156 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

