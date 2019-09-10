Magna Intl (MGA) Share Value Declined While 1832 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed by $1.75 Million Its Stake; Waste Management (WM) Stock Price Rose While Westchester Capital Management Cut Its Position by $348,140

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 36,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 169,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, down from 206,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.77. About 1.25 million shares traded or 33.95% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 1.39M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 250,532 shares to 15.73 million shares, valued at $578.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $452.34M for 8.85 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.95M for 25.57 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.