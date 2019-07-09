Magna Intl (MGA) Share Price Declined While Scotia Capital Has Cut by $2.32 Million Its Stake; Tobam Holding in Darden Restaurants (DRI) Has Cut by $4.76 Million

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 48,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 986,215 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.96 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 730,087 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO

Tobam decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 39,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,449 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, down from 163,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.99. About 491,769 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) by 34,122 shares to 160,322 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) by 10,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply International Inc.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.25M for 22.61 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $512.80 million for 7.33 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.